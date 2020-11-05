Election judge supervisor dies after testing positive for COVID-19

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO (KMOV) — An election judge supervisor that tested positive for COVID-19 has died in St. Charles County.

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health and the St. Charles County Election Authority said the judge received a positive result for COVID-19 on Oct. 30 from a private lab. The person was advised to quarantine for 14 days, but did not and instead worked at the County’s Precinct 41 at Blanchette Park Memorial Hall polling site on Election Day.

According to officials, while the individual did have COVID-19 a cause of death has not been given.

The Department of Public Health has contacted election workers who were at the site and are currently working with family members to determine the worker’s whereabouts prior to the positive test result. The nine other workers at the polling site are being advised to get tested for COVID-19.

Authorities said they do not anticipate the worker’s close contacts will include any of the 1,858 voters who were at the site on Election Day because the worker was a supervisor with job duties that typically don’t include working closely with voters, handling iPads, distributing styluses or taking voter identification.

St. Charles County Director of Elections Kurt Bahr said all election workers were mandated to wear masks or face shields at all times. He also said Plexiglas barriers separated the workers from voters. Sanitation procedures were also practiced throughout the day.

Those who were at the precinct are asked to closely watch for symptoms and contact the county’s COVID hotline at 636-949-1899 with questions.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.