ESPN announces 300 layoffs, cites ‘tremendous disruption’ due to COVID

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) — ESPN announced 300 layoffs and that it would not fill another 200 open positions.

The announcement came on Thursday and was first made to employees in the form of a letter.

“Prior to the pandemic, we had been deeply engaged in strategizing how best to position ESPN for future success amidst tremendous disruption in how fans consume sports,” said Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN chairman. “The pandemic’s significant impact on our business clearly accelerated those forward-looking discussions.”

In the short term, Pitaro said the company enacted various steps like executive and talent salary reductions, furloughs and budget cuts, and we implemented innovative operations and production approaches, all in an effort to weather the COVID storm.

However, it wasn’t enough.

“The speed at which change is occurring requires great urgency, and we must now deliver on serving sports fans in a myriad of new ways,” he said. “Placing resources in support of our direct-to-consumer business strategy, digital, and, of course, continued innovative television experiences, is more critical than ever.”

That meant making hard choices, according to Pitaro.

“We are parting ways with some exceptional team members – some of whom have been here for a long time – and all of whom have made important contributions to ESPN,” he continued. “We’re very grateful for all they’ve meant to us, and I assure you we are taking steps to make their transitions easier.”

There’s no word on how many positions would be impacted at ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol.

ESPN said the layoffs are across the board and that the majority of its employees work out of Bristol.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.