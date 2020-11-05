‘I Thought It Would Be Over,’ Expert Warns Election Anxiety A Legitimate Concern

Regional News

Fortworth, TX (KTVT) — The wait to find out who will become the next president of the U.S. has created widespread anxiety for some voters.

Downtown Fort Worth shop owner, Cary Meiners said, “I’m just so tired of the uncertainty of where we are headed and I want that resolved.”

Steve Stasio, who cast a vote also offered his thought saying, “It was very stressful with the campaigns going on, really ate at me and I thought it would be over and it isn’t.”

Dr. Stephanie Waitt is a mental health counselor who says these anxiety concerns are legitimate and should be treated as such.

She added, “It can turn into an anxiety disorder, it can turn into an eating disorder, it can turn into a major depressive disorder.”

Dr. Waitt suggests establishing boundaries with those you share opinions with, focusing on self-care, and limiting consumption of social and news media in the coming days as a way to cope.

