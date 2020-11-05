Kansas City bridal store offers free wedding dresses for military brides

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV-KSMO) — A Kansas City bridal store is making wedding dreams come true by recognizing veterans and current members of the military.

True Society by Belle Vogue Bridal is hosting Gowns for Good, a bridal gown giveaway for military brides on Nov. 10 and 11. The event will be held at their new, second location in the Crossroads Arts District.

Not only does the store plan to give away more than 100 new bridal gowns to military brides, but they will also be gifting each bride with a white fabric face mask.

“Members of the armed forces and their partners not only sacrifice for our country, but they also often sacrifice having their dream wedding,” said Mandi Robben, True Society customer experience manager. “We believe every bride deserves to feel beautiful when walking down the aisle on their special day. Our goal is to help do just that.”

Military brides that are interested in participating must fulfill certain requirements to be eligible.

The bride or fiancé must be a current or active duty member of the military. Brides must make an appointment and present their current military ID or their future spouse’s military ID at the time of their appointment. Qualified couples must be currently engaged or have had a civil ceremony, and/or are planning their special day within the next 12 months.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.