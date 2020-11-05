Missing firefighter from California found in Mexico

Regional News

Los Angeles, CA (KCAL) — The human remains recently found in Mexico are those of missing Los Angeles firefighter Francisco “Frank” Aguilar, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson said Wednesday.

“This is a tragic outcome to a case we were hoping would end differently,” LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas said in a statement. “On behalf of the men and women of the LAFD, we send our deepest condolences to Firefighter Aguilar’s family and we stand ready to assist them in the days to come.”

Aguilar, 48, went missing in Mexico Aug. 20 during a trip to his condo near Rosarito. When concerned relatives went to check in on the 20-year veteran of the Los Angeles Fire Department after not hearing from him, they found his condo in disarray — two vehicles and a laptop missing.

In early October, Mexican authorities arrested 32-year-old Fanny N. and 27-year-old Santos N. on suspicion of kidnapping. It was not immediately clear if they would be charged in Aguilar’s death.

