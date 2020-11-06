A Legendary Getaway Awaits: Welcome to Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Regional News

November 5, 2020 Like something from a storybook, Elkhart Lake is truly one of Wisconsin’s sweetest gems. Not every destination offers scenic beauty, a rich history, top notch spa experiences, and delicious food options. The small village of Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, home to approximately 1000 residents year-round is a resort destination that is focused on the centering its visitors, allowing them to escape the madness the world and bask in wellness; whether at the Aspira Spa of Osthoff Resort or the healing waters of Elkhart Lake. While considering wellness a top priority, if that is not your thing, do not worry — there’s a lot more this village has to offer. As if that is not enough to draw you in, Elkhart Lake offers motor sports, outdoor reaction, wine tasting, and unique bars, all guaranteed to keep the family satisfied. There is no denying that you would not want to discover this lakeside vacation village nestled on the shores of crystal-clear Elkhart Lake.

Originally carved by glaciers, Elkhart Lake is fed by numerous springs from under which accounts to its cleanliness and clarity. It is said that it likely takes its name from its shape on early maps of the region which resembled an elk’s heart. The cleanliness of the lake made it a popular source for drinking and spa water and an appealing place for bathing, fishing and boating. Due to the Mid-west rail way extension in 1872, Elkhart Lake was added as a designated stopped which caused an explosion of visitors to the area. By the late 1870s, the area had become one of Wisconsin’s most popular resort destinations for weekend excursions and summer guests. And the summer resort community still till this day remains a sought-out destination.

In 1950, a group of local businessmen worked with the Sports Car Club of America to establish the Elkhart Lake Road Race. The next three years saw the annual event draw attention to Elkhart Lake and helped to spark a revival of the community’s resort industry. Road racing on the public streets of Elkhart Lake ended after the third official race in 1952, though car racing continued with the development of Road America in 1955. Road America is one of the anchors in Elkhart Lake attracting over 800,000 people to the village yearly. At Road America, you will find one of the country’s longest racing circuit, a 4-mile, 14 turn track. Sprawling over 640 acres, Road America host year-round activities including go-karting, geocaching, and motorcycle driving school. Whether you prefer to watch the race or participate in it, there is something for everyone at Road America.

If loud cars and skid marks are not your thing, while you are in Elkhart Lake, enjoy a relaxing afternoon at the 20,000 square foot Aspira Spa at the Osthoff Resort. The word aspira means, “infused with spirit” and it is definitely fitting for a spa that is located on the banks of a lake that was considered sacred by the Native Americans who once live there. The spa is centered on the elements of wood, fire, earth, metal and water; and with services like the Aromatic Relaxation and Sacred Water Massages, you will surely encounter an outer body experience that will leave you feeling better than ever. After your pampered treatment, move to your happy place on the front law of the Osthoff Resort and enjoy a yoga session over looking the lake followed by a delicious lunch at the newly renovated Concourse Restaurant and Lounge.

In all fairness, golfing may not be for everyone, but we urge you to take a day to go out and play at Elkhart Lake’s Quit Qui Oc Golf Club. The perfect day is only 18 (or 9) holes away. Whether you are a casual player, scratch player, or just looking for a special outing Quit Qui Oc is sure to be a good time. The original 18-hole layout opened in 1927 and offers golfers of all abilities a unique experience. With over 250 acres and located in the beautiful Kettle Moraine State Forest, Quit Qui Oc Golf Club provides numerous amenities for golfers, including a learning and practice facility and a pro shop along with a full-service restaurant and bar.

Speaking of food, considering Elkhart Lake is such small village its amazing how many different varieties of foods you can enjoy. Savor in the flavors at Lake Street Cafe, a town favorite with eclectic vibes and serving up a California bistro-style fare. With the largest wine list in the state, Lake Street Cafe offers a family friendly atmosphere on side and a fine dining room on the other. During quarantine, owner Lynn Shovan decided to spruce up the outdoor eating garden which has been a favorite amongst visitors. Located nearby you will find a a local favorite, the Paddock Club where you can enjoy a crafted cocktail accompanied by European culinary that will be sure to leave your taste buds pleased

Since we know you will find yourself wanting to stay for a while, you have got to get your rest at one of the best places in town. Make yourself comfortable at Siebkens Resort. Siebkens Resort stands alone as the last example of a turn-of-the-century resort and hotel on Elkhart Lake. Established in 1916, this historic and lively property offers relaxing surroundings with antiques, interesting people, great conversation, innovative cuisine, and an exciting night life. Feel like you are at home during your stay at Siebkens Resort Condominium Hotel building. The condominium building has deluxe hotel rooms and one, two- or three-bedroom condominiums with open concept floor plans, private balconies, fireplaces, and full kitchen and dining areas. The resort also offers 30 simple European-sized guest rooms located in two original Siebkens Resort hotel buildings: The Elm Park Hotel and The Lake Cottage.

Siebkens Resort also features two dining options: The Stop-Inn Tavern and the Main Dining Room. For a cool history lesson, we highly encourage grabbing a drink and one the famous Siebken Sandwiches at the Stop-Inn Tavern, touted as “best bar on the racing circuit,”. Known for its inviting setting and live entertainment, the Stop-Inn Tavern is one of Elkhart Lake’s most popular evening gathering spot. The Main Dining Room, with its Old-World atmosphere, is often described as Elkhart Lake’s most beautiful venue and is the perfect setting for weddings, banquets, reunions or any special event. Owners Wendy and Rob Orth looks forward to hosting you soon. Visit siebkens.com to book today.

We know this year has caused us to be further away from each other, which is why it is important to plan fun gatherings in safe environments. Due to COVID-19, like most destinations, travelers are not visiting as much. In light of this, Elkhart Lake established extended stay package’s for families and professionals to enjoy this beautiful lakeside destination. As families are faced with schooling virtually and parents are working remote, it is the perfect opportunity to stay in a comfortable appointed 1, 2, or 3-bedroom suite. When the work day is done, families can enjoy a beautiful natural setting on the lake with miles of hiking and biking trails, golf, water sports and more. With attractive pricing, those who visited Elkhart Lake in the summer will see the incredible value of an extended stay this fall. Contact kathleen@ElkhartLake.com for more information.

In closing, when you decided to spend your vacation at this authentic lakeside resort village, you can count on being welcomed by a community filled people who become more like family. Elkhart Lake provides a wide variety of activities for the entire family. In addition to family vacations, girlfriend getaways, guys get away, autumn adventures and holiday highlights are all great reasons to visit Elkhart Lake. If you are seeking relaxation or want to enjoy the beach for some fun in the fun, Elkhart Lake is the place for you. Special thank you to Elkhart Lake’s Director of Tourism, Kathleen Eickhoff and Geiger & Associates Public Relations. We invite you to plan your next vacation to Elkhart Lake where a variety of trip ideas for foodies, health and wellness, romantic getaways and more awaits. Visit ElkhartLake.com today

