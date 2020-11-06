Construction begins on solar power project

Regional News

HONESDALE, PA (WNEP) — Solar panels may be an eyesore for some, but not for folks at the Stourbridge Project building in Honesdale.

“Finally, after more than 18 months of planning and reworking the plans several times, we started construction,” said Jack Barnett, a board member with the Clean Energy Co-op.

Through a 25-year contract with Wayne County and the Clean Energy Co-op, a 33-kilowatt solar power array is being installed.

A total of 83 panels are being put in place on the roof of the Stourbridge Project. The building is open to the public and is used as an innovation center.

The entire installation costs about $64,000 and is funded by members of the Clean Energy Co-op.

“County commissioners thought that powering this facility with solar energy would be another innovative way to demonstrate how clean energy is supportive of the community,” said Barnett.

This solar installation is not what you would typically see on a residential home. Crews will mount the solar panels on fiberglass trays to avoid damaging the rubber roof membrane.

The solar array project is roughly one month behind schedule because of a few financing issues and the coronavirus.

“Simple little things that we would normally be able to get in a day or two is now six or eight weeks out, so those are things that have been causing issues and holding up entire jobs on tiny little parts here and there,” said Blair Buselli from Buselli Solutions.

The hope is that solar energy will help power more innovative ideas.

“We really think it’s important to demonstrate clean energy is a project that’s feasible in so many different ways,” said Barnett.

The installation is expected to be completed by the end of the week, with the array up and running by the end of the month.

