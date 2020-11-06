Doctor says to think about new plans for Thanksgiving day

Regional News

Nashville, TN (WSMV) — A big question for many families right now: do we do the norm, and get our loved ones together for Thanksgiving?

Dr. David Aronoff, director of Vanderbilt’s Division of Infectious Diseases, says this year’s holiday is going to be challenging, and might need to be different than normal.

“People really need to think about taking a pass on having people from outside their household join them for the holidays,” he said.

Every time we bring people into our house, Dr. Aronoff says we’re increasing the risk of COVID-19 exposure.

Then there’s the additional risk to the elderly and those most vulnerable.

“Those members of our family or friends or community should probably not attend”

If you insist on gathering, leading up to the holiday Dr. Aronoff says we should consider “not going out for social events for about two weeks leading up to the planned gathering to allow time to make sure that no symptoms crop up of COVID-19.”

Also, limit the number of people and the amount of time spent indoors. Eat outside or open windows if possible. Finally, spread out, wear face coverings and keep hand sanitizer nearby.

“This year, I think part of the way we show we care for others is by making alternative plans,” Dr. Aronoff said. “Making plans to get together next year when, hopefully, this horrible pandemic is behind us.”

Dr. Aronoff says it’s more important than ever to do one more thing before the holidays: get the flu shot to help prevent even more sickness from spreading.

