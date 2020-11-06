Peaceful protesters say they’re getting lumped in with groups causing destruction

Regional News

Portland, OR (KPTV) — Since protests erupted back in May following the death of George Floyd, a pattern has emerged in Portland.

Two very different kinds of groups are hitting the city streets, and frustrations are mounting for those trying to send a message of peace.

Protests have been ongoing for several months, and organizers of peaceful demonstrations that continue to call for systemic changes and justice say they feel they’re getting lumped in with small groups of people causing destruction.

On Wednesday, a couple hundred people gathered at Revolution Hall in southeast Portland for an event organized by Defend Democracy Coalition to support the election process and demand every vote be counted in the presidential race.

Meanwhile, a smaller group met at the North Park Blocks to march in the downtown streets and some of those participants eventually smashed downtown business windows, and a riot was declared.

Destiny Houston, co-organizer of Defend Democracy Coalition, told FOX 12 “It’s sad when a few people have their own agenda and distract from what we’re trying to do.”

Houston, co-organized Wednesday’s peaceful demonstration, which led protestors over the Morrison Bridge to Waterfront Park.

“There’s so much beauty that has come from the protests: the mutual aid and the signs and marching across bridges, so much unity, so much community.” She said.

But Houston says overshadowing all of that is the separate vandalism that’s taking place.

“If you are thinking you are doing something positive for Black Lives Matter, you’re not if you have your own agenda. We need you to not be part of this group,” she explained as the big difference between demonstrators.

She’s calling on all activists and allies at protests to call out criminal behavior and is asking people on the outside looking in to not make any assumptions.

“Let’s find out who caused that destruction, let’s find out and not blanket it to everyone,” she told FOX 12.

State and local leaders, as well as law enforcement, have been working to make this distinction, too.

A Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson representing the current “Unified Command” stated the following:

“Yes, it’s very important to distinguish between groups. We want everyone to have an opportunity to express their First Amendment rights, and we fully support those who are doing so lawfully. It’s unfair to clump individuals or groups together.

At the same time, we can’t prevent individuals from gathering to exercise their rights to freedom of speech. Once criminal activity begins, they are infringing the rights of others, prompting a law enforcement response.”

