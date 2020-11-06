People shake off election turmoil blues by soaking in blue skies

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

Scranton, PA (WNEP) — With the election results on the minds of many of us as the countdown to the presidency continues, there is one thing people in Pennsylvania may be able to agree on: you must make the most of a beautiful day in November.

Debbie Alunni went for a run with friends along the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail, but she still couldn’t get her mind off the election.

“My concern is what’s going to happen when the results are actually made public. Is there going to be less indication of fraud or someone trying to stir the pot,” Alunni said.

People in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania know that days with temperatures around 70 are numbered in November.

Margit Deppert made the most of the warmer weather to get outside with her dog at a park near Clarks Summit.

“We had snow just a couple days ago. It was chilly and frosty. When the weather breaks, it’s the perfect time to get it in while it lasts,” Deppert said.

For some people in Bloomsburg, the warmth allowed them to get away from phones and polls to clear their heads.

“With whatever is going on right now and social distancing, this is a great opportunity to be out with other people and communicate and be a part of society,” Tara McNeish of Bloomsburg said.

Her young son, Liam Mainzer, couldn’t agree more.

“It is beautiful out the sun is going up,” Mainzer said.

“No mask, yeah, that’s what makes it really nice that you can get out here. It’s easy to keep your distance,” Jay McGinley of Bloomsburg said.

We should have a few more days to take advantage of this. The warmer weather is expected to stick around through Sunday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.