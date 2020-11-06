Sonoma County through the glass of Jordan Vineyard & Winery

Regional News

November 6, 2020

Everyone deserves a beacon of light who subsequently serves as an anchor for its community and during unprecedented times, no other sayings holds weight more than “not all heroes wear capes”. That hero is Jordan Vineyard & Winery and that cape is for the small Northern California town of Healdsburg, California. Since its establishment in 1972, family-owned Jordan & Winery has always upheld its reputation throughout the community — not only as a thriving winery, but as a business who leads by example. From partnering with the Sonoma County Family Meal Disaster Relief Fund to the many initiatives of the John Jordan Foundation, giving back has always been deeply rooted in Jordan’s history. Which is why it is no surprise why Jordan Vineyard & Winery has stepped to the fore front during challenging times like the COVID-19 pandemic and the raging wildfires of California.

About Jordan Vineyard & Winery:

Located in the Alexander Valley in Sonoma County, Jordan Vineyard & Winery is situated in the rolling hills encompassing 1,200 acres of land. Known for producing some of the finest Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and Russian Valley Chardonnay, Jordan Vineyard & Winery continues to settle well with wine connoisseurs throughout the world. The chateau on every bottle of Jordan wine is the heart and soul of Jordan Vineyard & Winery. History says that Jordan was inspired by the great wine estate of France and the timeless connection between food, wine and hospitality. Founded by Tom and Sally Jordan and now under the guidance of second-generation vintner John Jordan, Jordan Vineyard & Winery continues to innovate and elevate its elegant wines and culinary experiences with wine tasting, food pairings and outdoor culinary excursions.

Experience Jordan Vineyard & Winery:

Easily accessible to travelers, Jordan Vineyard & Winery is situated five miles north of the town of Healdsburg and 90 minutes north of San Francisco by car. The estate includes 120 acres of Bordeaux grape varieties, 16.5 acres of olive trees and 1-acre of gardens with fruits, vegetables, herbs, flowers, greenhouse, apiary and chicken coops. In addition to wildlife, many farm animals call Jordan Estate home.

There is no denying that you can get outside and enjoy the fresh air and breathtaking views with a Sonoma County hiking adventure across the beautiful Jordan Estate. Enjoy a guided journey where you will grab fresh protein balls from the chateau’s chef and depart by foot on the four-mile hike on a private trail. This moderate hike passes through woods, meadows and sustainably farmed vineyards before a break at Jordan Vista Point, the highest hilltop of this peaceful 1,200-acre ranch, boasting a sweeping panorama of multiple wine regions and mountain ranges.

Paris on the Terrace:

Why travel to France when you can experience it without leaving California? With the new outdoor food and wine pairing experience at Jordan, sip the finest wines under the shade of oak trees and relax at your bistro table on the terrace with the Jordan Winery Chateau as a backdrop. With French music playing, enjoy the ambience while indulging in a Parisian bistro with a California twist. Our favorite you ask? The freshly baked bread with a drizzle of 2019 Jordan Estate Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Jordan Garden crudité, and a salad of Jordan Garden greens. You can’t forget the charcuterie and cheese platter with house-marinated olives and spiced nuts, hors d’oeuvres du jour and dessert. Your winery lunch will be paired with the Jordan Cuvée by Champagne AR Lenoble, 2018 Jordan Chardonnay, 2016 Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon and a special library vintage of Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon.

In addition to the Jordan Hike & Paris on the Terrace, Jordan Vineyard & Winery boasts a ton of other activities that includes; Jordan’s handmade clay pottery classes that features clay from Jordan’s Alexander Valley estate and the New Chateau Block Vineyard Tasting that kicked off summer 2019.

About Healdsburg, California:

Located in Sonoma County and affectionally known as California’s Wine Country, the city of Healdsburg, CA with a population of just over 12,000 is known as a small tourist destination for those who want and love wine. Although, times have been challenging, there is no denying that the spirit of this resilient community is still intact. If you are ready to immerse yourself in every aspect of the Wine Country lifestyle, the charming town of Healdsburg has it all – excellent wine, farm-to-table cuisine, interesting history, art of all types, beautiful music, small-town charm, intriguing shopping, and pampering spas.

Need a place to stay? Hotel Trio is one of the newest guest accommodations in the city offering travelers the best of both worlds: a stylish hub for exploring wine country and a warm setting to unwind and reconnect with family and friends. The warm, oversized accommodations with full kitchens invite guests to savor the casual elegance of wine country. You will find charming restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, and boutiques just steps out the front door, along with complimentary shuttles to downtown and bicycle rentals for guests who want to explore the area on two wheels.

Of course, you cannot do Healdsburg without enjoying the delicious dining that the city has to offer. One of our personal favorites was Barndiva. This farm-to-fork American eatery in stylish, barnlike surrounds with a spacious garden patio serves up great meals sourced from farmers, ranchers and small batch purveyors who live and work in the magnificent food sheds throughout Healdsburg. From goat cheese croquettes and Alaskan halibut served with a spring pea risotto, their dishes show wonderful finesse and abundant creativity, yet never sacrificing balance or technique. With a thoughtfully constructed cocktail menu boasting an array of spirits, herbs and infusions, Barndiva offers lots to explore off the plate. And for post-meal perusing, there’s even an art gallery located right next door.

The Sonoma County Pivot:

In an unprecedented public health crisis and raging wildfires, the community of Sonoma County has done their best to come together and help each other. Millions of dollars have been donated to families throughout the region’s in effort to help families and business get back on their feet. The Sonoma County Grape Grower Foundation established a Wildfire Housing Support Fund, raising more than $2 million dollars to support Sonoma County farmworkers. SCGGF supported approximately 1,500 farmworkers and their families during these unprecedented disasters. As of this summer and fall of 2020, additional wildfires have forced thousands of Sonoma County residents to evacuate and/or halt work within the mandatory evacuation zones and the Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation immediately reopened its resiliency fund. To learn more about SCGGF or donated, visit scggf.org.

Also, there is the Sonoma Family Meal, a disaster-focused non-profit providing chef-made meals to those in need, which created the Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund — a new initiative to help restaurants remain open for disaster-relief cooking by providing healthy, chef-made meals to those in desperate need of food. John Jordan, the owner of Jordan Winery, and the John Jordan Foundation made a $150,000 investment in the fund, and the non-profits are teaming up to begin a match drive to raise an additional $150,000. Founded in 2017, Sonoma Family Meal is a disaster-focused, 501c3 non-profit that provides safe, chef-made meals to those who need it most. Working with established non-profits, meals will go to seniors in peril, families, women’s emergency shelters and to underserved communities who are struggling through tragic and unprecedented emergencies. Learn more at sonomafamilymeal.org.

On a Personal Note:

What stood out the most during our trip to Sonoma County was the resilience of the community. Nothing says togetherness more than people of all walks of life being willing and able to help their neighbors. There is no denying that Healdsburg, CA is a thriving town with so much to offer. We would highly recommend a visit to if not at least one of the three wine regions, all of them. And of course, you cannot speak about Healdsburg without mentioning Jordan Vineyard & Winery. Thank you to Lisa Mattson and Kendall Busby of Jordan Vineyard & Winery for making experience one of a kind. With Texas’ wine regions ranking one of the best in the country behind California, it’s obvious that our connection with The Golden State is none-other than organic. So, we would highly recommend the Sonoma County experience as it truly is one of a kind.

