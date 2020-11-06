Trump and Biden supporters demonstrate outside State Farm Arena

Regional News

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — As the nation awaits election results, Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump supporters expressed their freedom of speech outside State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Trump supporters were the first to arrive early Thursday afternoon and were met by Biden supporters in the evening.

Some Biden supporters chanting, “count every vote,” as Trump supporters waived their flags and demanded an investigation into Georgia’s ballot counting process.

The demonstration was peaceful, however, at one point supporters on opposite sides started yelling at each other about their differences. Atlanta Police was on-scene keeping an eye on the situation, but did not have to act.

The first demonstration ended around 8:00 p.m., but later in the evening more Trump supporters came out to continue making their voices heard.

