U.S. Navy awards Electric Boat with $9.4 billion contract

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

Groton, CT (WFSB) — There’s some big news from Electric Boat in Groton.

The United States Navy awarded it a $9.4 billion contract for construction and testing of new submarines.

Electric Boat will do about 78 percent of the construction at the manufacturing complex in Quonset Point, Rhode Island.

They will then be put together and tested in Groton.

A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday.

In a statement, Gov. Ned Lamont said “This is fantastic news for the State of Connecticut. We have always been proud to be the home of Electric Boat, maker of the best submarines in the world, and this announcement cements their future in our great state. This shows, once again, that Connecticut’s workforce is the best in the world, and I’m glad to see the Navy knows that the best decision is to keep building submarines in Connecticut for years to come. Congratulations to all of the hardworking men and women at EB for this well-deserved award and the decades of submarine construction ahead.”

Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal also applauded the announcement.

“This landmark Columbia-class agreement opens a historic new era in submarine construction at Electric Boat,” said Murphy and Blumenthal. “The first two boats in this new class, it means major opportunities for the hardworking men and women in Groton and throughout the entire supply chain of manufacturers. Columbia-class submarines will help provide a powerful deterrent through the 2080s, proudly built right here in Connecticut. It will both strengthen our national security and create many high-skilled jobs. This contract reflects significant support and investment on the part of EB, its workers and Connecticut federal and state officials. We look forward to maintaining Connecticut’s role as a leading source of high tech military weapons that keep America secure.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.