House of Heroes steps in to help Wethersfield veteran with home improvement project

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB ) — Veterans’ Day is next week.

As we honor those who’ve served our nation, one organization continues making a difference in the lives of veterans.

All hands on deck and a very busy day for House of Heroes volunteers at one Wethersfield home.

They’re fixing the deck, repairing the sidewalk, and doing yard cleanup.

“This is our way of recognizing and honoring Dan for his service to our nation,” Dennis Buden, Executive Director of the House of Heroes Connecticut, tells us.

Dan Civiello is a U.S. Army and Vietnam War veteran.

With health complications, it’s been difficult for him to keep up with the home maintenance.

He just got discharged from the hospital.

His wife, Sally, says service has always been in his blood.

“He’s always helped out. There was always someone he was helping,” Sally stated.

And that’s why House of Heroes is pitching in to help.

The organization provides one-day, no-cost home improvements to veterans in need.

“Honoring veterans is something we should do every year each and every day. We wouldn’t be here enjoying the freedoms that we have were it not for their sacrifice and service to our country,” says Buden.

House of Heroes Connecticut was founded in 2012.

In the eight years since, volunteers have worked on countless projects and this one is their 137th.

The pandemic has posed some challenges for the service organization, but the work continues.

House of Heroes partnered with Johnson Brunetti to make Dan’s home safer and more accessible.

“Anything we can do like this is such an honor that this is somehow related to our job. I mean, it’s a great thing to do. It’s wonderful,” Eric Hogarth, partner at Johnson Brunetti, said.

And Dan’s loved ones are overwhelmed by the generosity of these volunteers.

“Unbelievable. Words cant even express it. It’s unbelievable the work they’re doing, the amount of people that showed up to help,” added Civiello.

And thank Dan for his service to our country.

If you’re interested in volunteering with House of Heroes or want to nominate a veteran, you can click or tap here for more information.

