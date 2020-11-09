BLM mural being repaired as future plans in works

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

Pittsburgh, PA (KDKA) — The Black Lives Matter mural along the Allegheny River has been painted over in black paint, but this is all part of the plan according to the artist.

According to RiverLife and the Office of Public Art, the artist wants to repair the mural and over the next few months into the winter and spring wants to talk with other artists about how to redevelop this mural.

“Try to get more of a community vibe and a cultural vibe as far as Black Lives,” Camerin Nesbit who goes by the artist name of “Camo” said.

“Camo” recently painted over parts of the mural with black paint.

In the next few days, he will put the letters for Black Lives Matter back up so they can be seen around the area.

“Seeing how we can make this as big of a thing as possible, and how we can support everyone that is involved and wants to be involved,” Nesbit said over Zoom.

Then Nesbit said he’ll work to repair the mural. He plans to work with other artists to make it a focal point. The Black Lives Matter mural was originally painted in early June of 2020 following the death of George Floyd. It has also been vandalized multiple times in the last few months.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.