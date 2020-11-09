ConMet rehires workers laid off in COVID-19 pandemic, adds more jobs

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

CANTON, NC (WLOS ) — The COVID-19 pandemic hit a Haywood County manufacturing plant especially hard earlier in the year, forcing many workers to lose their jobs. But, thanks to an uptick in the truck-building business, those workers are back on the job.

Because of the pandemic, ConMet, which manufactures components for tractor trailer cabs, had to lay off about 100 employees last spring. But because of the improving economy, the Canton company has been able to hire those 100 employees back. And now, it’s looking to hire an additional 60.

“I got called back where I left off at,” Yolanda Littlejohn said.

Littlejohn was laid off in March.

“I was panicking to be honest,” she said.

But she’s back on the job now, saying she’s excited and happy.

COVID-19 put the brakes on the truck-building market early on. But ConMet officials said the company is revved back up now.

“It means they have to build more trucks, which means we have to hire more people,” ConMet senior human relations manager Everett Lynch said.

“Pretty much all trucks you see on the road has our plastic component in it, from the dash, to the door panel, to the cabinet, to the faring skirt,” he said.

All 100 workers who lost jobs earlier this year are back on the job, and more jobs are available.

“We’re looking for a press operator and assembly. We’re also looking for more of the technical side with our processing techs and mold setters. And we’re also looking for production supervisors,” Lynch said.

Canton Mayor Zeb Smathers said the pandemic’s economic impacts don’t need to be permanent.

“We’re going to find a way not just to get back to where we were, but, hopefully, even add jobs and add more businesses,” Smathers said.

“He’s been a key component at helping us,” Lynch said.

For the 100 workers who lost jobs, it was a tough spring and summer.

“A lot of them did take advantage of the unemployment,” Lynch said.

But he said they’re back now.

“When you’re hired here, you’re part-owner of the company,” he said.

The roar on the floor is music to Littlejohn’s ears.

“I really like the job,” said Littlejohn, who is married with three grown daughters and five grandchildren.

ConMet is also developing a feeder program at area colleges like Asheville–Buncombe Technical Community College and Haywood Community College, so when students graduate, they can come to work at ConMet.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.