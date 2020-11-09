Quad-Cities COVID-19 cases continue to hit record numbers

Regional News

QUAD-CITIES (Quad-City Times ) — OVID-19 cases in the Quad-Cities continued to skyrocket Sunday, with 340 new cases confirmed.

Scott County added 190 additional cases, according to state data, and Rock Island County added 150, according to county health officials. There were no additional deaths reported.

Scott County has a total of 6,376 COVID-19 cases confirmed since March, with 51 deaths. Rock Island County has a total of 5,502 cases, with 109 deaths. There are 50 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in that county.

Both the number of cases and the hospitalizations in Rock Island County are all-time highs during the pandemic, health officials said.

“These numbers are scary,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Even scarier is that so many recent cases are serious and require hospitalizations. We’ve said all along that you won’t know how your body will react to the virus until you get it. It’s too late then.

“You heard our hospital systems last week talk about how their resources are stretched to the limit. We are worried that our community won’t be able to care for our critically ill patients and that regional hospitals won’t be able to take our overflow.

“We are at a critical junction. Please do your part to keep the virus from spreading even further by staying home as much as possible, limiting interaction with people outside of your household, wearing a mask when you must go out, keeping 6 feet between you and others, and washing your hands frequently. These are our only tools to contain the virus and to give our hospital systems the best chance to care for anyone who needs medical assistance.”

Illinois added 10,009 confirmed cases, for a total of 487,987, with 10,196 deaths. There are 833 patients in intensive care for COVID-19 statewide, with 368 on ventilators.

Iowa reported 3,698 new cases, for a total of 152,801, with 1,842 deaths. There are 992 people hospitalized statewide with the virus, up from 949 on Saturday. Of those 190 are in intensive care and 77 are on ventilators.

