Cop facing fed charges of conspiring to import, distribute cocaine

New York, NY (WCBS) — An NYPD officer has been arrested and accused of conspiring to import and distribute cocaine.

Officer Amaury Abreu was supposed to be upholding the law while he worked at the 113th Precinct, but instead federal prosecutors say he was breaking it by allegedly helping a multinational drug operation import and distribute cocaine in New York, CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported Monday.

The feds say from January 2016 until October this year, 34-year-old Abreu, of Hauppauge, used his policing expertise to help a multinational drug ring stay one step ahead of the law.

In January 2016, Abreu allegedly reached out to the group’s leadership saying, “Today, I’m going to find out the thing I couldn’t yesterday because there were too many people at the office.”

Prosecutors say drug enforcement agents have seized more than 350 kilos of cocaine from the organization.

“By joining forces with his co-conspirators, Abreu has allegedly committed serious crimes, disgraced his NYPD badge and betrayed the public trust, as well as fellow members of law enforcement who put their lives on the line to interdict drugs that endanger our communities,” Acting U.S. Attorney Seth Ducharme said.

Added NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, “There is no place for corruption in the NYPD and it will always be prosecuted fully.”

Abreu, a nine-year veteran of the force, was arrested at his home on Monday morning and arraigned in the afternoon. He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Three of his alleged co-conspirators are also under arrest.

