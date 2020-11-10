Cops probe mysterious death of 17-yo found unconscious in front yard

Regional News

NEW YORK, NY (WCBS) — Police are investigating the mysterious death of a teenager outside her home in Queens.

Crime scene tape surrounds the spot where a mother discovered her 17-year-old daughter, Yixuan Yin, unconscious in their front yard, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Monday.

It happened on 186th street in Fresh Meadows around 1:15 a.m. Monday.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera shows not long before, Yin and another person walked up to a van with what appears to be luggage. Then, Yin is seen running down an alleyway after her cat, before eventually heading back towards the street and front yard.

It’s not clear what happened next.

“She’s helping a lady to move the luggage onto a van or something and then her cat ran away,” said Charlotte Wong, a neighbor.

Yin’s family told police their daughter went out to run an errand. They went out to look for her when she didn’t come back and saw her laying in the grass.

Investigators said Yin was found with no obvious signs of trauma and was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“That’s crazy. That’s sad, that’s sad. Not in this neighborhood. This neighborhood is quiet,” said Dee Benitez.

Police have not said if Yin’s death is considered suspicious.

Investigators did say there were no signs of an assault or robbery or that drugs were involved.

Yin had no pre-existing medical conditions, according to investigators.

“It’s very concerning because we don’t usually hear this kind of action going around here. Hopefully they’ll get to the bottom of it,” said Michelle Isakova.

Neighbors said a number of families live in the home, which is divided into separate apartments.

One man went inside to pick up two children, but said he was not related to the teen and didn’t know what happened.

Police said the tenants were asked to leave the residence during the investigation.

The medical examiner is still working to determine if Yin had some kind of undiagnosed medical issue. The investigation is ongoing.

