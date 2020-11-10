Country’s tallest indoor Christmas tree about to be sparkling in Dallas

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

DALLAS, TX (KTVT) — Galleria Dallas’ annual Christmas tree will soon be fully on display.

It’s the country’s tallest indoor Christmas tree, and it has delighted families during the holidays since 1984.

This year, the Galleria says, will be no different.

“Obviously this year so much has changed, and we are so glad that we don’t have to change the tradition of this beautiful Christmas tree that means so much to so many,” said Holly Quartaro of Galleria Dallas.

But the magic takes more than four days to It’s no small task, said “Head Elf” Wayde Pearce, who’s been at the helm of the tree operation for 21 years.

“We start a week in advance, start pulling the boxes, the frames, checking out inventory, tools,” he said. “Making a list, checking it twice, that kind of thing.”

There’s a lot to check: 10,000 ornaments, and more than half-a-million twinkling lights, plus branches that have to be fluffed individually.

“There are over 1,400 branches on this tree, and each one is basically its own tiny little Christmas tree,” said Quartaro.

The tree will be complete by Wednesday, Nov. 11, and illuminated this weekend.

Next week, the festivities, such as ice skating begin, although modified.

Children will be able to visit with Santa, but from a special sleigh, socially-distanced and with a plastic divider.

Shoppers said, especially this year, the holiday cheer can’t come soon enough.

“I’m a huge Christmas person, so as soon as it’s November 1st, I go from Halloween to Christmas and just skip Thanksgiving,” said Courney McCausland. “My trees are already up.”come to fruition.

Eighty people work to build the frame and check for any needed repairs.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.