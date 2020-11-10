Oregon joint legislative board approves $35 million for statewide pandemic and homelessness relief

Regional News

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — More help is coming for Oregonians who are experiencing homelessness.

Among other agenda items, the Oregon Joint Legislative Emergency Board approved $35 million in funding for the Project Turnkey Statewide Pandemic and Homeless Response.

“Tonight they’re going to sleep in this, and it’s cold outside and rainy and what I’m saying is I think it’s pretty darn important that we at least have shelters for those people,” State Senator Peter Courtney said.

The project will use the money to help buy hotels and motels and convert them around the state to serve as shelters for those who are homeless.

“We’re working really hard providing homes to people who are suffering now,” Courtney said. “People who really need it and we’re going into the cold time as you know we’re supposed to have a cold, wet winter,” Courtney said they want the shelters ready as soon as possible.

“Some units, they’re more ready than others and can go as fast as we can get them before the end of this year for sure even maybe by the end of this month,” he said.

The board previously approved $30 million for Project Turnkey that provides these shelters to victims of the recent wildfires.

