Agriculture secretary says PA hunters can donate deer for food insecurity this hunting season

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

PENNSYLVANIA, USA (WPMT) — The agriculture secretary joined Hunger-Free Pennsylvania and Hunters Sharing the Harvest Tuesday to encourage Pennsylvania’s more than 850,000 licensed hunters to consider donating a deer to residents in need of food.

On average, a single deer donated can provide up to 200 meals, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

“In a year of challenges, Hunters Sharing the Harvest is a reliable tradition that offers us some bright light,” said Russell Redding, the agriculture secretary, in a release. “It’s a shining example of the good that can happen when public sector support and private sector generosity work together to solve a problem.

A non-profit organization, Hunters Sharing the Harvest (HSH) coordinates the donation, processing, and distribution of venison to Pennsylvanians facing food insecurity. In 2019, HSH coordinated record donations for the program with more than 160,000 pounds of venison distributed to provide 822,000 meals to Pennsylvanians in need.

In 2019, the Department of Agriculture renewed a five-year contract with HSH to provide funding to defray costs of processing the donated venison. Under the contract, the department pays up to $145,000 annually in processor costs.

“Now more than ever, we need the support of Pennsylvanians as we work to feed the growing number of people facing food insecurity,” said Hunger-Free Pennsylvania Executive Director Sheila Christopher. “This partnership with Hunters Sharing the Harvest is critical to maintaining a steady supply of lean, high-protein product that is often difficult for our member food banks to source.”

The Hunters Sharing the Harvest Executive Director, John Plowman, said the program is unique in maintaining its effectiveness and recognition of Pennsylvania hunters’ compassion for others and since 1991.

“With a 2019 record of more than 160,000 high-protein pounds distributed to statewide food banks, soup kitchens and families in need, we’re shooting for comparably good results for 2020,” Plowman said.

Hunters interested in participating can take their deer to one of the participating deer processors throughout the state and donate any amount of their venison to the program.

For more information on Hunters Sharing the Harvest, becoming a corporate sponsor, or donating through their Buck for the Pot initiative, visit sharedeer.org.

If you want more information about the Wolf Administration efforts related to food insecurity in Pennsylvania throughout the pandemic, visit agriculture.pa.gov/foodsecurity.

SOURCE: Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.