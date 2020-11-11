Former Valdosta corrections officer sentenced on smuggling charges

Regional News

VALDOSTA, GA (Albany Herald) — A former Valdosta State Prison corrections officer was sentenced to federal prison after being caught smuggling contraband cellphones and methamphetamine into the prison, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charlie Peeler announced.

Melissa Crawford, 53, of Macon was sentenced to serve 46 months in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge W. Louis Sands after previously pleading guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system.

On Jan. 8, 2019, Georgia Department of Corrections investigators received information that Crawford, a corrections officer at Valdosta State Prison, would be smuggling contraband into the prison the following day. On Jan. 9, Crawford and another corrections officer chosen at random were informed that their vehicles were to be searched. Crawford attempted to leave the premises in her car, nearly hitting another officer, but was stopped. She admitted she attempted to leave because there were narcotics in her car.

A search of the car revealed 27.53 grams of methamphetamine, a quantity of marijuana and four cellphones packaged in Ziplock bags. Crawford admitted to DEA agents that she smuggled in contraband on at least four prior occasions and was paid via Green Dot cards for her deliveries of contraband to an inmate.

“Smuggling contraband cellphones and drugs into prisons endangers prisoners, prison staff and the public. The fact that the contraband in this case was being smuggled in by a corrections officer, whose duty it was to protect our citizens, makes this crime even more egregious, and does a disservice to all the honorable women and men who work in the prison system,” Peeler said in a news release. “We will prosecute those caught smuggling contraband into prison to the fullest extent of the law, and those caught with contraband in prison will also face serious punishment. I want to thank the DEA and Georgia’s Department of Corrections for their work investigating this case.”

“The public places trust in law enforcement officers and expects them to protect and serve,” Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division Robert J. Murphy said. “When an officer violates this oath, that public trust is eroded. The defendant in this case does not reflect the honest and hard-working men and women in law enforcement who put their lives on the line daily to protect and serve. This case is a reminder that no officer is above the law, and the officer in this case will spend well-deserved time in prison. This case is a shining example of what can be achieved when DEA works hand-in-hand with its law enforcement partners.”

“The GDC maintains a zero-tolerance policy for individuals who choose to ignore their oath and jeopardize our non-negotiable mission of public safety,” GDC Commissioner Timothy C. Ward said. “We appreciate the support of our federal partners in our efforts to see that justice is served on this former officer. The actions of this individual do not reflect the hundreds of officers who are committed each and every day to ensuring the safety of the public and the safe operations of our facilities.”

The case was investigated by the Georgia Department of Corrections and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert McCullers prosecuted the case for the government.

