KC City Council will consider pay raise for workers

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, it’s something that will eventually happen in the metro over the course of the next few years, but there’s another group of workers that may get the same bump in pay.

It wasn’t that long-ago Terrence Wise worked two fast-food jobs but was still living out of his car with his family. He addressed the city council Tuesday.

“There are 64 million workers across this country, making less than $15 an hour with experiences just like mine, trying to give the kids a better life trying to keep food on the table, trying to keep a roof over their head. I joined the fight for 15 seven years ago because I was determined to give my daughters a better life,” said Wise.

The Kansas City City Council is considering extending the bump in pay to “quasi-government workers” including non-profit organizations that work very closely with the city.

“I strongly believe in fairness, and I think it’s fair to ensure everyone has a living wage of $15 an hour,” said councilmember Melissa Robinson.

While there’s support behind the idea right out of the gate, the list of organizations impacted includes 21 nonprofits which would also be asked to spend more. Council Member Heather Hall said she’d like to see more information on how it would affect the organizations’ bottom line.

“I would caution you there’s about 21 nonprofits on this organization list that I would say have you done the math. Have you done the numbers on moving all their staff up in that price range? What does that do to their budget for their nonprofit and will that nonprofit be able to stay in business, or will they go out of business which then takes away the jobs for those people anyway regardless of the salary range,” said Hall.

In the middle of massive budget cuts to the city because of COVID-19, is it realistic for right now? We asked KC Mayor Quinton Lucas.

“I think this is the best time possible. First of all it’s never the wrong time to do the right thing, but more to the point, it is essential that while people are struggling or people are trying to take care of their families, we actually do have a chance to say how can we really help them get there?” said Mayor Lucas.

Mayor Lucas says the pay raise would be built in incrementally from $12.50 an hour this year, to $13.75 next year, and finally to $15 the following year. He says the goal isn’t to break anyone’s budget, just to give everyone a shot.

“I don’t have qualms about whether organizations will be able to make this extra pay work, it’s funny that in an organization like those where we pay for administrative expenses, lawyers, all types of things that cost a heck of a lot more than $15 an hour. I think it’s vital we take care of our people,” said Lucas.

The council will take up the issue with the additional information it requested at its next meeting in December.

