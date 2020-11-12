Air Force Band performs digital concert to honor veterans

Regional News

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is not stopping St. Louis from honoring veterans this Veterans Day.

Wednesday, the Gateway Arch Park Foundation saluted veterans with a virtual concert from the Airlifter Brass Quintet of the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America.

This performance streamed live on the Gateway Arch’s Facebook page.

In honor of Veterans Day, the national park is discounting the ride to the top of the Arch by $3.

