Mobile unit will soon bring vaccine trial to sites in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — The University of Kansas Medical Center and Children’s Mercy are coming together to offer a clinical trial of the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19.

A mobile unit will be used to bring the vaccine trial to Truman Medical Center-Lakewood long-term residents and their TMC caregivers.

On Thursday and Friday, they will be at 7900 Lee’s Summit Rd. in Kansas City, MO, from 10 to 11 a.m. to vaccinate the targeted groups of people. Children’s Mercy stressed that the mobile unit is not for the general public, and that the general public should not come to the mobile unit.

The hospitals say participating in a clinical trial requires time, and oftentimes, travel.

They say using the mobile unit, provided by the Matrix Medical Network, will allow the vaccine trial to be brought to groups that might otherwise not be included.

Those wanting to take part in the trial can register at the Coronavirus Prevention Network website (provide the site preference as KUMC). Those in Kansas City should call the following number for screening: 913-574-3006. Those in Wichita should call 316-293-1833.

