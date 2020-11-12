Operation Troop Support to send troops holiday care packages

Regional News

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WPMT) — The Hampden Township Veterans Recognition Committee (HTVRC) is organizing “Operation Troop Support Holiday Care Packages 2020” to salute soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

The 28th ECAB has more than 700 members currently serving in the Middle East.

Organizers of Operation Troop Support said care packages were a great way to show the community cares about deployed soldiers.

“You like to think that people are thinking of you, but when you get a care package, it’s so real. All of a sudden, that connection is so much stronger,” said Sherri Chippo, an HTVRC board member.

The HTVRC will be accepting donations for care packages on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Hampden Township Recreation Building Community Center.

The care packages will be shipped in early December.

Items needed for the care packages include:

Candy, fruit leather

Granola bars, protein bars

Beef jerky, beef sticks, water flavoring packets (especially lemon)

Bars of soap, travel cases for soap, shampoo, conditioner

Toothbrushes, floss, picks

Feminine products (pads)

Razors, shaving cream, gel

Baby wipes, powder

Laundry Detergent (individual packs)

Socks

Towels (face, bath, hands)

Small tabletop games, silly toys (water guns)

Holiday, Christmas, Thank You cards and notes

Holiday Decorations

