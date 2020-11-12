St. Louis Guns ‘N Hoses postponed due to COVID-19

Regional News

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — The 34th annual Guns ‘N Hoses boxing showdown has been postponed.

“The health and welfare of all of our fighters, sponsors, as well as our event staff, are our highest priority,” said David Stokes, president of Grey Eagle Distributors. “For the past several weeks, we have been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation with partners and city officials and came to the decision this was the best for all involved.”

The St. Louis Metro Boxing Showdown, also known as Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses, was scheduled for Nov. 25. The organization said they plan to reschedule the event for 2021.

“Out of respect for all those involved, I believe it is the right thing to do,” said Steve Holley, executive director of the Guns ‘N Hoses Boxing Association. “We are already evaluating new event dates and will notify the public once a date has been confirmed.

Since its inception, the Guns ‘N Hoses event has raised and donated $7.6 million to BackStoppers to help the families of first responders killed in the line of duty.

