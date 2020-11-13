Food banks see an increase in demand for food as Thanksgiving approaches

Regional News

Pennsylvania, USA (WPMT) — Organizers with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank say it is feeding more families than ever before. With Thanksgiving in just two weeks, FOX43 checked in on food supply levels and what demand could look like this winter.

Thursday morning, Giant Food Stores donated 1,000 turkeys to the Food Bank for the holiday.

“You’re making a wonderful meal,” Joe Arthur, Executive Director of the Central PA Food Bank, told Giant workers Thursday. “It’s really a much higher demand than any other year, including the great recession.”

Organizers with the Food Bank say they are seeing about a 40 percent increase in need since the pandemic began in the Spring. That’s about 65,000 more people every month for a total of 200,000 people in need.

“That difference is really families who have been impacted job losses or lost hours due to the pandemic,” explained Arthur.

Thursday, an assembly line of volunteers from Giant and the Food Bank packed box after box to make sure those hurting financially do not also go hungry.

“Our culture encourages giving back. That has not waned at all during the pandemic,” said Ashley Flower, Communication Manager for Giant.

“They will get a frozen turkey, a wonderful box of holiday goods that we like to see on our table,” explained Arthur.

The food is not just for the homeless.

“That is actually only a small percentage. The largest percentage is families struggling because of economics,” added Arthur.

Right now, no questions are asked of those in need. However, in the past, organizers determined eligibility based on income.

“Its basically the honor system. If you need help we will be there,” said Arthur.

How is supply?

“We’re seeing shoppers buying bigger baskets, if you will. No need to panic or overbuy at this point. Our stores are stocked,” added Flower.

“There are still challenges. It’s not as hard as it was in April and May,” stated Arthur.

Some popular canned foods are high in demand, according to Arthur.

“Think like peanut butter and canned vegetables, that type of thing. Green beans very hard to get this year [too],” he said.

Organizers aren’t worried currently.

“Our concern is like everybody: What comes in January and beyond,” explained Arthur.

The food bank is only accepting monetary donations at this time in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. $1 feeds 6 families. $5 feeds 30.

“What we ask people to think about is think of your neighbors: Everyone has been impacted by COVID- either health wise or job wise,” added Arthur.

Beginning November 13th and ending November 26th, Giant will also be allowing customers to use points to donate turkeys for Thanksgiving. For more information, follow this link.

