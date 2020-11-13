Gator survives car crash in Florida, returns to swamp

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

COCOA, FL (WESH) — Police say a motorist hit and injured a small alligator that crawled onto U.S. 1 in Cocoa.

Cocoa police said in a tweet posted Friday that patrol officers rescued the gator after “he wandered into dangerous territory.”

Officers say the alligator was fine and the driver wasn’t injured either.

Officers called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. A wildlife officer took the gator to a safer place for it to roam.

The Cocoa police tweeted:

“The things that go bump in the night: patrol officers rescued this little guy as he wandered into dangerous territory. He was hit by a car on US1 at Dixon Blvd. He was fine and the driver was not injured. The gator was picked up by FWC where we hope he finds a safer place to roam”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.