Portland-area restaurants offer Thanksgiving meal kits in time of COVID-19

Portland, OR (KPTV) — Turkey day will be here before you know it, and while many people are choosing to stay home this year, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be cooking up a feast.

Several area restaurants have spent the last several months finding new ways to be creative and bring in business, and that now includes providing holiday meals.

Some are selling the main staples, including turkey, vegetables, and other spreads that you cook up yourself. Others are selling complete Thanksgiving meal kits that you can just pop in the oven to heat.

RingSide Steakhouse, a local favorite in the Nob Hill neighborhood, created their own holiday mean kits for the first time this year, and their Thanksgiving feast has already sold out.

“It was something we really didn’t know how to predict because we hadn’t really done it before, but I think we have a very loyal following and customers who’ve been with us a very long time, and it’s great that people are both supporting us and enjoying a little bit of Ringside at home,” Geoffrey Rich, general manager, said.

RingSide Steakhouse still has Christmas and New Year’s Eve dinner kits available for order. The restaurant has also been offering other to-go and meal kit options throughout the pandemic and is currently open for dine-in as well.

Health officials are asking people to keep their Thanksgiving celebrations small this year and stay home as much as possible, as COVID-19 cases continue to spike.

