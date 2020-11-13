Rep. Bradley Byrne donates congressional records to university

Regional News

Mobile, AL (WALA) — U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne donated his Congressional records to the University of South Alabama on Thursday, November 12.

The four-term congressman took part in the ceremonial signing of the deed of gift document at the Doy Leale McCall Rare Book and Manuscript Library.

“It is truly an honor to donate my Congressional records to the University of South Alabama, continuing a tradition started by Congressman Jack Edwards, said Byrne. “Our region has experienced numerous momentous events during my tenure in Congress, and I hope adding my records to this historic collection will expand an already valuable resource to allow for research and study for many years to come.”

The congressman follows his predecessors, the Hon. Jack Edwards, the Hon. Sonny Callahan, and the Hon. Jo Bonner contributing their records to the University. With this latest addition, the McCall Library’s congressional collections spans 56 years, paralleling the University’s founding.

“Through these records, our students, faculty and the community can examine how our elected officials represent us in Congress, said Dr. Tony Waldrop, USA president. “We are fortunate and thankful that more than five decades of leadership from the 1st Congressional District have chosen South to hold the documents of their time in office.”

Past donations included dozens of boxes containing personal papers, correspondence with constituents, policy memos, manuscripts, as well as video and audio tapes but this gift will be far less cumbersome.

“The Byrne Papers are McCall Library’s first born-digital congressional collection, presenting new challenges and opportunities for preservation, access, study, and research,” said E. Lorene Flanders, executive director of University libraries. “We extend our sincere thanks to Congressman Byrne and his staff for making this donation possible.”

The addition of Byrne’s records will offer important continuity to historians, providing access to the political record and national policies that affected this district for the last half century.

