‘This is a real virus and it killed my dad’: Man urges public to take COVID-19 seriously

OMAHA, NE (KETV) — An Omaha man tells KETV Newswatch 7 the coronavirus claimed the life of his father.

KETV Newswatch 7 first introduced you to John Fifer Jr. and John Fifer Sr. on Father’s Day, when the two celebrated the holiday through the window of a care facility.

“I’m saving all my pictures and stuff to show you. I know you can’t see them through the window,” said Fifer Jr., back in June. “We’ll be able to go out again.”

Fifer said looking back on that day, he never thought his dad would lose his fight against COVID-19 months later.

“I just hope that people start to get the message that is a real virus and it killed my dad,” said Fifer.

He said the battle began when the 87-year-old developed a cough that turned into pneumonia. His father then went to Methodist Hospital.

“He couldn’t breathe, he struggled for every breath, he couldn’t swallow,” said Fifer.

John Fifer Sr. passed away six days later.

“We had a Zoom call, but he couldn’t talk and he couldn’t see. We just hoped that he could hear us,” said Fifer.

Fifer said his dad dedicated his life to caring for others. He was involved in the Lions and Optimist clubs, was the president of the Ralston School Board and a member of the Ralston Library Foundation.

He was a father, grandfather and a husband happily married to his wife for 60 years.

He was a Korean War veteran, a founding member of the Korean War Veterans of America chapter in Omaha.

“He donated an awful lot to disabled veterans,” said Fifer. “Anytime there was somebody that needed help my dad was always there to offer a hand.”

His son said he hopes his father’s death will inspire the community to take the coronavirus seriously.

“You just have to hang in there and keep your distance and keep wearing your mask cause I know my dad would want to try and tell everybody else not to die the way he died,” he said.

