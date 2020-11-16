Community helps family after baby killed in fire

Regional News

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after a fatal house fire in Haywood County that took the life of a 2-month old boy.

Officials say the fire in the North Hominy/Canton area broke out Sunday morning just before 4 a.m. Tragically, the fire took the life of a baby boy, while three others inside the home, including a 2-year-old boy, escaped without injury.

County emergency officials say the fire was classified as a working fire when the call came in. Crews remained on scene for around 8-hours.

The fire comes as shock to this small, tight-knit community with folks, including churches looking for a way to help.

“Others that would be of the same mindset we’d like to invite you to help alongside because this is very difficult for the family, a lot of decisions to make, a lot of heartache, a lot of grief,” said Bethel Baptist Church Pastor Roy Kilby. “We can reach out and let them know that we care, and we love them.”

Officials are focusing now on what started the fire.

The North Canton, Clyde, Junaluska, and Jonathan Creek Fire Departments all responded, as well as the sheriff’s and fire marshal’s office, emergency services, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

