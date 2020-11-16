Hotel turns roof into a winter wonderland

Regional News

Baltimore, MD (WJZ) — While the number of people traveling this holiday season is expected to be dramatically lower, that hasn’t stopped hotels from trying to adapt and attract guests with some unique ways to get away.

Winter fun is now being offered on the rooftop of the Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore.

“We have fire pits, we gave semi-private cabanas to rent, we have cornhole,” Sean Casserly, Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore Director of Marketing, said.

The Winter Village is just one of the ways hotels are adapting during the coronavirus pandemic and to give people a chance to get away this holiday season

While hotels are seeing less business right now during what is normally the busiest time of year, they’re trying to get creative to attract guests while still taking steps to keep them safe.

At The Winter Village, capacity is reduced, everything is socially distanced and everyone is checked for symptoms of COVID.

“Every guest, every employee, every vendor that comes in gets thermal screened,” Casserly said. “You get this little button here once you’re screened.”

You don’t have to be a hotel guest to come to this winter getaway. Tickets are available for anyone for $30 dollars per person.

Laniece Faggans visited Friday from Essex with her coworkers to try something new.

“I’m most looking forward to them seeing me trying to ice skate today for the first time,” Faggans said.

It’s an opportunity for travelers and locals alike to have festive fun outside while other things are shut down.

