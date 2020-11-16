Mardi Gras 2021 is not canceled, Mobile mayor says

Regional News

Mobile, AL (WALA ) — There’s nothing like that Mardi Gras energy!

“I love it. That’s like my favorite part of the whole year. I mean, Mardi Gras is the best thing ever, especially in Mobile cause it’s not like New Orleans,” said Sydney Hulett.

The tradition that, as we know, started in Mobile runs deep for a lot of people.

“Mardi Gras is my favorite time of year. I love it more than Christmas …any holiday… that’s my favorite time because it just brings the city together,” said Tayon Lawson.

As the boom boom inches closer and closer the list of cancelled parades and balls is growing as COVID-19 threatens the Port City and beyond.

Mobile city councilman Fred Richardson posting this memo from Mayor Sandy Stimpson on Facebook over the weekend stating that Mardi Gras 2021 is not cancelled.

In the memo Mayor Stimpson says that the city is taking steps to start issuing parade permits and accommodate other Mardi Gras events.

Despite this more and more organizations are opting out of Mardi Gras this upcoming season.

Most recently, the Conde Explorers voted to cancel their parade and ball because of COVID, especially after the recent spike in new cases.

Terence A. Bridges with Conde Explorers, Inc. sending this note to FOX10 News

“Based on feedback from its members, the board of the Conde Explorers voted with great regret today to cancel the organization’s 2021 parade and ball. Particularly in light of the recent wave in coronavirus cases, the Conde Explorers do not want to endanger their members, guests, or the public.

The Conde Explorers look forward to resuming their regular calendar of social events.”

However some people hope COVID won’t get in the way of letting the good times roll even if it means adding a little twist.

“I think if you’re gonna have it, just completely have it.. I mean you can social distance but I mean if you’re gonna have it just do it and the balls you can do less people and you can wear masks.. it can be a Mardi Gras mask and you can still have it,” said Hulett.

“I don’t think COVID should stop it, but I think everybody should bring their mask and you know, be safe, wash their hands and all that,” said Lawson.

Others tell Fox10 News Mardi Gras is not worth the risk of catching COVID especially with people visiting from other places.

