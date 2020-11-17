Business open for a year has only had doors open 3.5 months due to COVID

Regional News

BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WNEM) — Candlelite Sports & Banquet Center in Bridgeport has been open for almost a year and has had to keep the doors closed for most of it because of the pandemic.

“In the year we’ve actually had our doors open, we’ve been open for three-and-a-half months,” explained Wendy Sebert with Candlelite.

But during that time they’ve made connections with die-hard bowlers like Travis Palmer.

“I bring my son here every week. We’re on the adult-child league here. They’ve had a hard time keeping things up and going, so anything we can do to support our small businesses, we’re there,” Palmer said.

But because of rising COVID-19 numbers, Candlelite, along with every other bowling alley in the state, has to close once again.

Shutting down their doors for three weeks starting on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

“It’s overwhelming. Since the day we walked into this place it’s felt like home. We still come in three days a week to do work here, but it’s not the same when you don’t hear pins falling and people laughing. You miss people,” said Sebert.

She worries they may be closed longer than the initial three weeks. Sebert and her team have spent all day making calls, canceling reservations and events. Blindsided by the order, they still have a bunch of food they bought ahead of time.

They plan to have big specials on Tuesday, Nov. 17 before closing Candlelite.

“It’s one of those things where we need to just roll with the punches, it doesn’t do any good to get angry,” she said. “We have to do what we need to do to stay safe and we’ll come back stronger than ever because we don’t quit.”

And neither will the community.

“My son just got a new ball, we’re sad we won’t be able to break it in further. We’ll be here the second they open back up and we’ll be right back on the lanes,” said Palmer.

