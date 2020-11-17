Pennsylvania issues new coronavirus guidelines

Regional News

HARRISBURG, PA (WNEP) — Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine is asking for greater compliance to battle rising COVID-19 cases across the state.

Hospitals — The state is asking all hospitals and health care systems in the state to work together to come up with a plan to work together to avoid specific facilities from getting overwhelmed. Also, move up elective procedures to now and be prepared to postpone them.

Travelers — Dr. Levine issued an order that anyone who visits Pennsylvania from another state must have a negative test result within 72 hours of coming here. If they don’t get a negative test, they must quarantine here until they do, up to 14 days. This also applies to any Pennsylvanian who travels to other states and then comes home. It does not apply to people who cross state lines for work.

Masks — Levine is also expanding the current mask order to say that masks must be worn at all times when indoors at work or in businesses, even if you are socially distanced.

Colleges and Universities — Colleges must increase testing strategies, including testing students when they return to campus from breaks or for a new semester.

