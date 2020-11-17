Road rage incident results in car crashing into bakery, baseball bat fight

Regional News

New York, NY (WCBS) — A case of road rage in Queens left at least four people injured on Monday night.

The fight, which started in the street, ended with a car smashing into a Flushing bakery, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

Exclusive surveillance video shows the moment a white Audi plunged into the bakery, sending a man sprawling onto the sidewalk.

Neighbors said the crash was deliberate, but the store wasn’t the target.

“It was a street fight and it escalated very quickly. And we see this car run into the store and people reaction was so shock, people were so panic,” said Hailing Chen of Flushing.

Video shows four men duking it out on Kissena Boulevard moments before the crash. Witnesses said the two parties were fighting over a parking spot. One man armed with a baseball bat is seen swinging at the Audi driver.

“Beat him up and tried to damage his vehicle. I think that’s why he got mad. He making a U-turn of his vehicle, drove up to the curbside and smashed into the bakery,” witness Andy Chen said.

Police said the Audi driver was purposely trying to run over the other party when he lost control.

All four men were arrested, but the damage they caused to Rainbow Bakery couldn’t have come at a worse time.

Owner John Lo showed CBS2 all that was left of his brand new equipment and merchandise. Monday marked his grand opening.

“It’s unbelievable, how a car can go that way,” Lo said.

As Lo will have the glass and an interior wall fixed, but the road rage didn’t just cost him business. One of his employees is recovering after getting struck by a shard of glass.

“I’m so sad and I’m really worried about my employee. I’m really worried about my business, too,” Lo said.

Two innocent victims were injured by flying glass, but are expected to be okay. Police said all four men involved in the fight will be charged with assault.

