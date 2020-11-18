A pilot who was in Hawaii to celebrate the anniversary of the end of WWII has died of COVID-19

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

Hawaii, USA (KITV) — One of the pilots who was in Hawaii to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II has died of COVID-19.

Alfred “Fred” Owen, seen here on the right side of the cockpit flew a vintage PBY Catalina that was brought to Oahu from Oregon.

Owen who was in his 80s tested positive after leaving Hawaii. He lost his battle with the coronavirus on October 5th.

“They really wanted to do it to honor the veterans, those were the driving purposes,” Tony Vericella said. “He was in the hospital a few days, recovered very well, they sent him back home, and then within a week, they had to re-hospitalize him and that at that point, he kept getting worse.”

The plane’s owner tested positive while in Hawaii on September 5th but has since recovered.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.