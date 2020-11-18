Mobile still deciding about Mardi Gras after NOLA cancelled parades

Regional News

MOBILE, AL (WALA) — With 90 days to go until Fat Tuesday, Mardi Gras parades are on in Mobile, at least for the time being, despite multiple organizations already cancelling.

New Orleans may have said no way, but in Mobile Mardi Gras parades are still set to roll.

At this point, the city and health department have not called it off.

“One shoe does not fit all,” said Dr. Bert Eichold from the Mobile County Health Department. “What needs to happen in New Orleans may not apply to Mobile.”

In no way are parades guaranteed in the Port City. Officials say it is just too early to decide.

“We will be talking to people in Louisiana and New Orleans getting more information about what they used to make their decision,” Dr. Eichold said. The Mayor has been in communication with the Mayor of New Orleans.”

In a letter last week, Mayor Sandy Stimpson reiterated his intent to celebrate Mardi Gras in Mobile.

FOX10 News reached out to Mayor Stimpson on Tuesday, but he was busy.

A city hall source tells FOX10 News: “The question is parading. The city is proceeding as if it will happen, but looking at what COVID is doing in the colder climates already, it doesn’t look good. However, MCHD has the final call.”

Dr. Eichold disagrees and says it will be a group effort.

“It would be a decision that’s made with elected officials with the parading organizations and with public health,” he said.

With New Orleans cancelling the boom boom, people downtown are split on what to do here.

“If Mobile does decide to finalize that all of Mardi Gras here would be cancelled it’s only for safety,” said Polly Jones.

“The answer to this thing is to press forward, come up with a vaccine, and practice social distancing if you can and go on with life,” said Mark Cannon.

Dr. Eichold said if he needs to he can have a judge issue an order cancelling parades, but his goal is to make that call with city leaders.

