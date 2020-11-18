Oregon Food Bank asks for help as state enters 2nd wave of coronavirus restrictions

Regional News

PORTLAND, Or (KPTV) — As Oregon heads into a second wave of COVID-19 restrictions, the Oregon Food Bank says the number of people in need will likely increase.

The Oregon Food Banks saw a sharp spike in people needing food assistance in March and April. It says it expects that to be the case again over the next four weeks.

The food bank points out that during the last round of restrictions, stimulus bills and extra unemployment benefits were in place, which isn’t the case this time. The food bank is hoping for the community’s support in the weeks ahead.

“The number one worry on my list right now is food supply and making sure we have enough food to ensure that food is available to everyone who needs it,” Susannah Morgan said. “So, we are absolutely encouraging financial donations, which we can turn into truckloads of food for a half or a third of the price of what you would get if you went to the grocery store.”

Anyone who is interested in donating to the food bank can find more information online here. Anyone who needs food assistance can ask for help online here.

