Pennsylvania experienced record turnout for recent election

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

PENNSYLVANIA, USA (WNEP) — The Pennsylvania Department of State says the November 3 election had a record turnout.

Secretary of State, Kathy Boockvar, says the election exceeded the turnout of every presidential election since 1960.

That’s when then-senator John F. Kennedy defeated incumbent Vice President Richard Nixon.

More than 6.9 million Pennsylvanians voted by mail or in person this election.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.