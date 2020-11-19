Local boy wins Detroit Lions sweepstakes

Regional News

MICHIGAN, USA (WNEM) — A 12-year-old Mid-Michigan boy has won the 2020 #MIKidsCan Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes.

Oliver Long, from Morrice in Shiawassee County, has been named the winner of the sweepstakes. He will get a Detroit Lions prize pack and a $1,000 grocery gift card to be used towards Thanksgiving dinner with his family.

Long’s #MIKidsCan Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes prize package also includes an autographed Replica Detroit Lions game ball and a custom Detroit Lions jersey, in addition to other items as provided by the team.

The Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan sweepstakes highlights children’s health and asks families to share how they get active for 60 minutes on Thanksgiving Day.

“We’d like to thank Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the Detroit Lions for this amazing prize,” the Long family said. “Oliver and his brother Griffin have been brought up watching the Lions and all of Michigan’s sports teams, and as they get older it amazes us with the knowledge they have of the players on the Lions roster. Oliver hopes to one day be playing for the team.”

