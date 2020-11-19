Workers find owl in branches of Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

Regional News

NEW YORK, NY (WCBS) — Workers moving the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree got a little surprise.

They found an owl tucked away in the branches.

One of the workers got it out and put it in a box.

It’s now at the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties.

Staffers identified it as a saw-whet owl, the smallest owl in the northeast.

It will be cared for by workers there for a while and will eventually be released back into the wild.

