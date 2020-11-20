Asheville down more than 30 firefighters amid COVID-19 cluster

Regional News

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville’s fire chief says a cluster of COVID-19 cases could potentially force the department to seek help from area fire departments to help man trucks.

For now, Chief Scott Burnette says the department can handle the members who are either out sick with COVID-19, in quarantine or caring for family members with the virus.

“It could absolutely affect our community and impact service delivery,” Burnette said. “With 34 folks not available for work, spread over three shifts, that does make our situation lean.”

Burnette said fellow firefighters are volunteering to work overtime and extra shifts.

On Thursday, Asheville Fire Department had 24 firefighters out. Fourteen of those were positive for COVID-19 and 10 were in quarantine. That number doesn’t include those who are out caring for relatives who are sick.

“As it stands right now, emergency service delivery has not been impacted,” Burnette said.

But the chief said as the nation grapples with surging numbers, so too could the fire department.

“We would ask for help from other fire departments if we were to get to that point. We’re far from that,” he said.

Burnette said a minimum of 69 firefighters are needed on each 24-hour shift, to staff in supervisory roles and man trucks properly. He said the department is handling covering those who are out, mindful of how serious the virus can be.

“My biggest concern with this pandemic are for our firefighters and their families,” Burnette said.

The department has built-in buffers of extra staff. The chief said full staff is about 80 personnel members per shift. But the chief said the pad during the outbreak within the department is exhausted, but, for now, staffing is adequate to meet the 69 personnel required each day for operations.

