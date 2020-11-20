City of Portland launches site to help support small local businesses

Regional News

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — The City of Portland launched a website to promote small businesses as many are struggling during the pandemic.

On the site, you’ll find a listing of everything from restaurants and bars to hair salons and clothing stores.

One of the many businesses on the site is Nested Yellow Jewelry. Anna Vasquez is the owner. She creates custom jewelry including engagement and wedding rings.

“The design is based on your essence and your story,” Vasquez said.

Vasquez thinks it’s great that the city is supporting small local businesses.

“Just seeing them all listed I think is so essential so that you are also proud of the city that you’re living in and want to support it,” Vasquez said.

Vazquez says she was already doing online business before as well as scheduled appointments. But now there’s more protocols in place before she sees someone in person due to COVID-19.

Her beautiful custom-made jewelry is just one example of the eclectic businesses in Portland that need extra support during these tough times.

“I feel that is so essential because it gives a purchase a feeling, emotion purpose,” Vasquez said. “You feel you’re doing something outside of yourself. So that’s why I feel like it’s so important to know what’s out there.”

