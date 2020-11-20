Man is collecting supplies for Hurricane victims in Honduras

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

New Orleans, LA (WDSU) — Juan Martinez is heart broken over the hurricane ravaged region of Honduras. His wife and daughter live there and he is worried about their safety. He says they’re safe, but many people have been affected by the Hurricane and he wants to help. Between Hurricanes Eta and Iota, people in Central America are dealing with mudslides, significant flooding and, wind damage.

Martinez has joined his church Iglesia Celebration to collect supplies. He says they plan to fill 5 containers and ship them to Honduras, Nicaragua and Guetemala in the next two weeks.

He is asking for the public’s help. They need non-perishable food items, water, clothes, diapers, baby formula, covid-19 masks and gloves. Monetary donations are always welcome.

You can drop off items at Iglesia Celebration, 2001 Airline drive Metairie, 70001.

Monday through Saturday 9am-4pm, and Sunday 9am – noon.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.