Players pay tribute to high school coach who died from COVID-19

Milwaukee, WI (WISN) — A beloved Milwaukee high school coach died on Halloween from COVID-19.

At the start of every Pulaski Carmen High School girls basketball game, lady Rams head coach Emilio Lopez was there for his team — even with dance moves.

“He loved to dance,” junior Jada Williams said.

It’s how these girls will remember him.

“The fact that I can never talk to him again, I just knew he was always there. He gives you like grandfather, dad energy, he’s just a good spirit,” Williams said.

The girls told WISN 12 News coach Lopez wasn’t just any coach, he was a guy who made sure they not only succeeded on the court, but off the court.

“He was so caring and kind. He would call our teachers. He bought us our balls, our equipment. He taught me to put myself out there,” Williams said.

“He taught me that I can multi-task,” senior Iris Ante said.

Last week, the team honored their coach and mentor with a vigil balloon release outside of the high school.

His wife, Maria Lopez, said his love of coaching meant so much to him.

“His real goal was to get them through high school and beyond and he did that with a lot of young ladies,” she said.

As she comes to grips with losing the love of her life, she’s warning others.

“Take precautions and know that it’s real, and you don’t know how it’s going to affect you as an individual. I came out of it. He didn’t, and that’s something I’ve lost. I’ve lost my partner,” Maria Lopez said.

Emilio Lopez was a former Milwaukee County assistant district attorney.

He was 70 years old and leaves behind six children and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

