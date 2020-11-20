School hasn’t had to cancel any classes due to COVID-19 cases

Regional News

SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) — As the COVID-19 numbers continue to soar in Connecticut, more districts are shifting to remote classes.

But one Catholic school in Simsbury says so far, their safety measures have been working and they plan to keep kids in the classrooms.

Normally the Pledge of Allegiance and daily prayers ceremony at Saint Mary’s School in Simsbury takes place indoors, but 2020 has forced the students and teachers to adapt.

“It looks different, but it still brings us together as a community. That’s been the hardest thing, to build a community when you have to keep everybody separate,” said Principal Margaret Williamson.

She said overall, the semester has been off to a successful start.

“It’s been going great honestly. In many ways better than one might expect,” Williamson said.

Administrators have not had to cancel any classes because of positive COVID cases, and most importantly students are still thriving.

“For me, I’ve adjusted pretty well. I’ve gotten used to wearing masks, sometimes I even forget that I’m wearing a mask,” said 8th grader Nicholas Prosterman.

In person classes have continued for the entire 12-week semester, although some changes were necessary.

Desks are spread apart, kids eat lunch in the classroom, and hand sanitizer stations are all over the place.

“At the beginning it was pretty strange, but I’ve been adjusting, getting pretty used to it now,” said 8th grader Caden Darnowski.

“I think the biggest thing to get used to is wearing masks and staying 6 feet apart. The teachers at school have made it a lot easier than I thought it would be,” said 8th grader Sara Omar.

Saint Mary’s students said the pandemic still makes their lives and education more challenging, but on the bright side, they are getting a well-rounded education.

“Learning through this whole COVID experience has been quite the history class because we are just living in a period that nobody’s going to ever forget,” Prosterman said.

